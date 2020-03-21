|
EDWARDSON BRANDON JOHN 08.03.1992 ~ 19.02.2020 Just over 4 weeks already, but it feels like yesterday. We miss you so so much. Everyone Misses you. You had such a great sense of humour and caring loving Nature. You were loved by so many and your days at home and funeral showed this. We met some amazing people who shared memories and what you meant to them. Ezekiel even wrote and sung you a song, it was sad, but amazing. Friends/Family/colleagues from past and present came to be there for you/us/ Cole/yours and our families. You should have seen them all - Just so overwhelming! Sharni sung In the Arms of an Angel - remember when you first heard her sing that at Liz's funeral and you were surprised how good she was haha. And those that couldn't be there sent messages, cards, flowers and watched your Funeral online. We had so many people help with food, bedding, cleaning, food prep, you name it - the help was there. Good old Damo rallied up some of your youth group mates to put up tents, the gazebo and food prep. You would have loved Hayden's Choc chip cookies! The generosity of help with the funeral side of things with the service, catering, service sheets, over time and extra transporting and support to Dad has been amazing. Lucky the Coronavirus chaos hadn't hit then as not only were there family travelling from Australia but also the extra toilet paper we needed and your funeral would have had to be cut down from over 400 to 100. You were really a very special person. I just wish you knew how special. I just don't think you realised how much you were loved and thought of by others or how you were an impact on someone else's life. You really were a big gentle giant, but still our baby boy. We miss you terribly. We miss seeing you with your baby girl and your family. First time we couldn't wish you a Happy birthday and it was harder than we thought it would be. I miss our catch ups and struggling to hug the huge boy you were. I even miss your messages stressing why was something not planned with enough notice or too much notice and you still couldn't commit in case something else came up. And Dad also misses you borrowing all the gardening stuff and the calls for him to come and help. It breaks our heart to have read how you were feeling/thinking that evening you decided to take your own life. We don't know why you wrote the things you did about yourself, as so much of it wasn't true! you were the complete opposite! We believe you knew this though as you were doing everything you possibly could to be the best you and you thought you were doing alright. We try to get through each day thinking you are at peace now that you don't have those awful conflicting thoughts anymore and just feel love and watching over us all. Miss you, Love you and in our hearts and thoughts forever. Love mum and dad xxx I won't apologise for the long and wordy notice as that is just me- and my boys get so annoyed about it, often Brandon would say 'that should have been an email, not a message", so Brandy one last time I get to do this to you. Most of it has been said above, however Dale and I (Ange) would like to say another huge thankyou to the overwhelming support and generosity received and the opportunity to meet and catch up with everyone. Please keep in touch, we don't want Brandon to be forgotten. Don't be afraid to talk to us thinking it will upset us…. Our home is open to you all. If anyone does want to see the funeral online, it's available for another month. Contact Dale at [email protected] or message through fb with your email address. If we have missed anyone out, don't think you went unnoticed. Morris and Morris Funerals and staff, John Gwillim, Anthea Baxter, Natalia Bettison, Gary Taylor, Laraine Martin (Celebrant), Clive & Bonnie (Hospital Mortuary) Kathy & Raewyn from Calico Blue Catering, Hazel Oliver and her Team at JOP, Damien Clark, Youth group mates, Donna and Roy Brickell, Megan Hodgson and EVERYONE else that has been there for us in one way or another. 'Brandon will live on in us all'
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 21, 2020