MCFADDEN, Brendan Died peacefully with family around him on Tuesday 14th July at the Harbour Hospice North Shore. Beloved husband of 47 years to Julia. Loved father and father-in- law of Lucy and David Pendlebury, Kate and Hamish Saunders, and Hannah McFadden. Grandaddy to Leticia, Sharnika and Ziva: Grampie to Hudson and Leo. 'We will hold you forever in our hearts'. A Requiem Mass will be held in the St Francis and All Souls Church 2A Albert St Devonport on Saturday 18th July at 11am. Light refreshments to follow at St Leo's School Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Vincent de Paul at: donate.svdp. org.nz/appeal
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 17, 2020