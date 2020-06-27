Home

Brian barbara (Bill) CANDY

Brian barbara (Bill) CANDY Notice
CANDY, Brian (Bill).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp]Born 27-05-1923. Passed away on 24-06-2020. 4309 Fitter 2A LAC RNZAF 97 years Loved husband of Marie Olive(deceased) Father & father in law of Brian & Anne, Alister & Lynette, Ian & Barbara, Ross & Sharon (Perth) Grandfather of 9, great grandfather of 10, great great grandfather of 2. Passed peacefully at home after a short illness, bill will be greatly missed by all his family.Private graveside to be held at on Saturday June 27. Communications to Alister & Lyn Candy 998 Wiroa Road Rd1 Okaihau 0475.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 27, 2020
