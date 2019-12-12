Home

COWLEY Brian Passed away peace- fully on Saturday 7th December aged 71 years. Loving soulmate of Ginny. Cherished, loving dad and dad- in-law of Nick and Denise, Damon and Jo. Cherished Mandad of Selena. Cherished grandad of Ethan and Seth. Loved son, brother, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many. Memorial service to be held at the Celtic Barn, Waipu on Tuesday, 17th December at 2pm. Donations to North Haven Hospice would be appreciated. (www.northhaven hospice.org.nz/ donate-online or PO Box 7050 Tikipunga, Whangarei, 0144) "A brave, gentle man who loved life".
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 12, 2019
