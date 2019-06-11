|
HOUSHAM Brian Edward Passed away suddenly on 7 June 2019 aged 77 in Whangarei surrounded by his family. Dearly loved old man of old lady Rosalee (Rose). Dearly loved father and father in law of Darren and Simon, Peter and Bex. Loved Pa of all his grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at Morris and Morris, Western Hills Drive Whangarei at 10am Tuesday 11th June 2019 followed by his burial at the Houhora Cemetery. All enquires to Steve 021 900324
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 11, 2019