Service
Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals
entrance 17 Western Hills Drive
Whau Valley, Whangarei
Brian Robert THOMPSON

Brian Robert THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Brian Robert Passed away peacefully on 4th July 2020, at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Much loved father of Robert (deceased), Joanne, Rachel, and Bridget. Loved grandfather and great grandfather, and brother of Graham. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Thursday 9th July 2020 followed by interment at Onerahi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations sent to The Heart Foundation, P. O. Box 724, Whangarei 0140, would be appreciated. All communications to the Family of Brian Thompson, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 7, 2020
