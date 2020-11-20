Home

Bridget WATSON

Bridget WATSON Notice
WATSON, Bridget Passed away peacefully. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Harry (deceased), mother of June, Katie and Sarah. Grandmother of Alice, David, Matthew, Rafferty, Jozephine, Harry, Lauren and Rachel. Great grandmother of Asha, Edison, Elijah, and Delilah, and great- great grandmother of Georgina. Bridget was also a well loved friend of many. Special thanks to Kerikeri Retirement Village and Village Support, 'The Doctors' Kerikeri, and Bay of Islands hospital for their loving care over many years. A service to celebrate the life of Bridget will be held on Monday 23 November at 10 am at the Ted Robinson Chapel, Kerikeri Retirement Village.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 20, 2020
