SHEPHERD, Bruce Rata. Bruce will be lovingly remembered at his serivce, to be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Saturday 10th October 2020, at 11am. Followed by interment at the Urupa of St James Church, 38 Church Road, Ngararatunua. Bruce based in New Celedonia; was the former New Zealand Consul-General to the French Pacific. Bruce is survived by his wife Christine, and son Alexandre; together with his mum June, dad Richard, brother Mathew, and sister Marina; will share in the celebration of his life. E mokopuna tenei o te hapu Ngati Kahu O Torongare mea ona nei Ngapuhi iwi. E ngaro ana iaia i te taha o ona tupuna i te urupai Ngararatunua. Moe mai ra.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 6, 2020