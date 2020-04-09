|
COX BRYAN JOHN 05.09.1952~03.04.2020 Bryan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his close family on 3rd April 2020. Much loved father of Delwynne, Chris, Rose, Jono, Kiegan and their respected partners. Adored Poppa of his six grandsons. Dearly loved partner of Vilma, the late Jing and a very special friend to Mary. A gathering to celebrate Bryan will be held at a later date. They say you're gone but never forgotten For us this is true Forever in our hearts you'll be Dad, Pop, Bryan - we'll always love you x
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 9, 2020