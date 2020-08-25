Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol CHAPMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Elizabeth (Hansen) CHAPMAN

Add a Memory
Carol Elizabeth (Hansen) CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN, Carol Elizabeth (nee Hansen). Died peacefully at Kauri Coast Resthome, on 20 August 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Phil; loved mother and mother-in- law of Chris and Kelly, and Paul. Loved grandma of Dylan. A Service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville, on Friday, 28 August 2020, at 10 am, followed by interment at Mt. Wesley Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Kauri Coast Resthome for Carol's care. All correspondence to "Chapman Family", PO Box 306 Dargaville 0340
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -