|
|
CHAPMAN, Carol Elizabeth (nee Hansen). Died peacefully at Kauri Coast Resthome, on 20 August 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Phil; loved mother and mother-in- law of Chris and Kelly, and Paul. Loved grandma of Dylan. A Service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville, on Friday, 28 August 2020, at 10 am, followed by interment at Mt. Wesley Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Kauri Coast Resthome for Carol's care. All correspondence to "Chapman Family", PO Box 306 Dargaville 0340
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 25, 2020