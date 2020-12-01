|
PARKES, Caroline Ann Ex WRNZNS 1171 Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on 30th November 2020, aged 79 years. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Graham, and David and Denise. Proud Nan(a) of Declan and Jack; Josie and Molly. Much loved sister of Nola (deceased), Melva and Bruce Hartnell, Frances and Bill Sullivan, and Russell and Jill Pratt. Loved Aunt and cousin of her nieces and nephews and many cousins. Resting in the arms of her lord."Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever". Ps 23:6. A funeral service for Caroline will be held at Hope Church, (St Andrews) Hunt Street, Whangarei on Thursday 3rd December 2020 at 10.30am . All communications to the "Parkes Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 1, 2020