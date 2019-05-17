|
FISHER Caroline Mary 06.01.1961~15.05.2019 Peacefully passed away after a courageous battle against cancer.Much loved Ma of Jess and Lauren, mother in law to Cam, proud Nana of Kayden and beloved sister to all her siblings. "Will be greatly missed" The family wish to sincerely thank the amazing staff of North Haven Hospice for their loving care and support. A service for Caroline will be held at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm, Saturday 18 May 2019, followed by private cremation All communications to the Fisher family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 17, 2019