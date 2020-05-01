|
DOBSON Carolyn Ann (Carol) (nee Pickles) Born 11 October 1940, passed away peacefully 29 April 2020 surrounded by loving family. Loving wife of the late Lyle Dobson. Cherished mother and mother-in-law to Peter, Sandra and Dean. Adored Nana and GG to Jamie, Georgia, Natalee, James, Jared, Jordyn, Bodhi & Billie. Forever in our hearts, you will be missed dearly. Due to current circumstances a private service will be held, followed by another memorial service at a later date. "Ruakaka will not be the same without you".
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 1, 2020