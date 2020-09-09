|
BARTLETT, Catherine Dawn (nee Quirk) on the 7th September at her home in Onerahi. Dearly loved wife of the late Buster. Much loved Mum of Jenny and Willy; John and Gaylene; Joanne and Rob. Loved Nanna of Laurence, Chrissy, Rochelle and Adrian; Jaime-Lee, Stephen and Daynah; and Hugo. Great Nanna to Daniel, Laura and Catherine; Ayla and Aiden; Christian; Connor, Hayden, Dylan and Toby; and Vanessa and Nicole and to Great Great Nanna to - Cairo, Kingston and Carter. Her voice is silent, but she lives on in the lives she touched. A service for Cath will be held at Haven Falls, 139 Bank Street, Whangarei, Thursday the 10th November 2020 at 11am. A burial at the Onerahi Cemetery will be followed by afternoon tea at the Onerahi Bowling Club at 2pm. Cath is at home with her family. All communications to The Bartlett Family, 5 Edmund Lomas Grove, Birchville, Upper Hutt 5018.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 9, 2020