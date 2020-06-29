|
JOBE Cecile Irma (Irma) On June 26th 2020 peacefully at Whangarei in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Charlie, much loved mother of the late Myrna and Winston. Adored, treasured and loved Nana to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her great great grandchildren. Hard working farmer who loved the land and her animals. A service for Irma will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm Friday July 3rd 2020 followed by burial at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Jobe Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 29, 2020