CAMPBELL, Chancellor (Chance).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]08-11-1932 -14-08-2020 Passed away at Box Hill Hospital, Melbourne. Loved dad and father-in-law of Bill, Betty, Helen and Ross Bridge, Len (deceased) and Denise and Robert and Carol. Loved grandad of Kelly, Daniel, Hannah, Andrew, Hilary, Philip, Robin, Jonathon and Amy and great grandad of Emily, Sophie, Britney, Caitlin, Grant, April, Jemma, Michael, Ashleigh, Damian, Sebastian, Conrad and Lucan. Now resting in peace. The life of the party will be sadly missed.Closed service due to COVID-19 to be held on Thursday August 27 at 11.00am (AEST).
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 25, 2020