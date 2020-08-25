Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chancellor CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chancellor (Chance) CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Chancellor (Chance) CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Chancellor (Chance).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]08-11-1932 -14-08-2020 Passed away at Box Hill Hospital, Melbourne. Loved dad and father-in-law of Bill, Betty, Helen and Ross Bridge, Len (deceased) and Denise and Robert and Carol. Loved grandad of Kelly, Daniel, Hannah, Andrew, Hilary, Philip, Robin, Jonathon and Amy and great grandad of Emily, Sophie, Britney, Caitlin, Grant, April, Jemma, Michael, Ashleigh, Damian, Sebastian, Conrad and Lucan. Now resting in peace. The life of the party will be sadly missed.Closed service due to COVID-19 to be held on Thursday August 27 at 11.00am (AEST).
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chancellor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -