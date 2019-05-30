Home

Charles Percy (Percy, Sonny) ERCEG

Charles Percy (Percy, Sonny) ERCEG Notice
ERCEG, Charles Percy (Percy, Sonny). Peacefully passed away at his home in Kaitaia, Sunday May 26, 2019, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of Faye Rachel Irwin- Erceg (nee Turner). Treasured mate of Brett and Carol Irwin, Carol and David Bellingham and Lyle Irwin and Mel. Respected and great friend of Tyler and Slav, Alex-Jean and Parker Bellingham, Kadii, Caleb and Jared Irwin, Blake and Bayley Irwin. 'A man of Honour and Integrity' 'Requlescet apud pace' Funeral has been held May 29, 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 30, 2019
