PERKINS Charlotte Joan 02.04.1937~25.05.2019 Died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Teal Bay after a courageous battle. Beloved wife of Ray (deceased). Much loved mother and mother in-law of Julie, Stephen and Jane, Grant and Janine. Beloved nana of Kyle, Aaron, Emma, Lorelle, Nicola, Ryan and Joseph and her six great grandchildren. Joan will be remembered at a ceremony at Newberrys Funeral Home on Friday 31 May at 11.00am; followed by a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to: "North Haven Hospice", P O Box 7050, Whangarei 0144 would be appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 28, 2019