HOYLAND Cherril Barbara (nee Strom) Passed away peace- fully on Wednesday 30 October 2019 in Whangarei. Aged 82. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Beloved mother and mother in law of Anne and Steve, Judith, Graham (deceased) and Sharon. Loved Nana of Rebecca, Kyle; Jordan, Annalise, Bicarra; Elysha, Kent and Kayla. "Will be sadly missed" A service for Cherril will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 2.30pm on Monday 4 November 2019 followed by private cremation. Communications to the "Hoyland Family" C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 1, 2019