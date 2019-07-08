|
|
NELSON Chris Slipped away quietly at home surrounded by his wife, his boys, family and friends on Saturday, 6th July 2019; aged 66 years. Loved sparring partner of Diane. Proud Father and Father-in-law of Joshua and Chris; Elliot and Lucy; Kieran and Kristin. Loving Poppa of Rocco and Mieke and our future baby Indie, Blake and Kaden. A service for Chris will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 2pm, on Wednesday, 10th July 2019. Chris is resting at home. All communications to the 'Nelson Family' c-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 8, 2019