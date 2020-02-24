|
|
MCLEAN Christian Bryan Andrew (Bryan) Aged 79 years. "When you've run your race mate... you've run your race" Adored Father & Step Father, Loving husband, Wonderful & Wise G-Dad, grandfather and great GG-Dad, brother, uncle & friend, departed our world peacefully 20.02.2020 at Hospice after a short illness. "The Doc" as he was known to his mates, will be sadly missed. His knowledge of big blocks & his negotiation skills "for a deal" were unsurpassed. We will all miss him dearly. A celebration of Bryan's life will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, cnr Kamo Road & Moody Ave, Whangarei, on Wednesday 26th February 2020, at 2pm. All communication to the 'McLean Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 24, 2020