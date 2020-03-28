|
WOOD Christina Margaret (Chris) After a brave battle on 23rd March, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Loved wife of Brian. Treasured Mum of Brent and Alex, and Shelley. Adored Nana of Isabelle, and Dylan; also Poppy and Evie (her four legged grand children). A private family service has been held. A special thanks to all the staff at North Haven Hospice. In lieu of floral tributes donation may be made to North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050 Tikipunga 0144. All communication to PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 28, 2020