NEWTON, Christine Elizabeth Passed away on 9th July surrounded by loved ones after her brave battle with cancer. Much loved wife to Simon. Best loving mum to Justin, Roxanne, Megan-Rose, Eilysh & Step Mum to Daniel. Cherished Nonna to Jimmy & George. Loved daughter of Heather, and the late Brian & Elizabeth. Many thanks to the staff at North Haven Hospice and Kawakawa Hospital. We are celebrating Christine's life as she would have wanted. The memorial service will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga on Wednesday 15th July at 11am.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 11, 2020