RIES, Christopher Thomas 13-04-1948 - 12-07-2020 Beloved husband of Rae. Father and father-in-law of Kevin and Hayley, Ben and Marie, and the late Shaun. Grandfather of Jodeci, Jayden, Amanda and Hunter. "Until we ride again." A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Thursday 16th July 2020 followed by private cremation. All communications to the Ries Family, c/- P.O.Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 15, 2020