Clare Jean ROGERS

Clare Jean ROGERS Notice
ROGERS Clare Jean 23.10.1944 ~ 23.09.2019 Passed away peace- fully. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ard (Wilson). Loving mother of Junior and Sharon; Conrad, Anthea (deceased), Craig and Wendy. Nana of Michelle, Jessie, Emma, Joel, Daeshar and Trae. Nanny Nan of seven great grandchildren. Beloved sister of all her seven siblings. Visitations; 8.30am to 4.30pm at Newberrys Funeral Home until 10.00am Friday. A celebration of Clare's life will be held, at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Friday 27th September 2019, at 11am. Followed by a private family cremation. All communications to the 'Rogers Family', C-/P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 25, 2019
