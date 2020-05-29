|
|
PRASAD Clare (nee Wiren, formerly Cripps) Born 27 October 1929 at Wellington. Passed away peacefully at her home on 20 May 2020. Beloved wife of Sam. Much loved by her children Martin, Georgia, Dinah, Janet and Sophie. Adored grandmother to Ryan and Masina, Melanie and Eleanor, David and Nick, Sky and Ben and Megan. Treasured aunty to Suman, Pam, Reshu, Joti, Jiten and Silesh. A private cremation service was held for Clare on 21 May 2020. "Loved by all she met." A Graceful Undertaking
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 29, 2020