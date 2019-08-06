Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarissa HANSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarissa Daphne (Diggle) HANSEN

Add a Memory
Clarissa Daphne (Diggle) HANSEN Notice
HANSEN Clarissa Daphne (nee Diggle) Passed away peace- fully on Saturday 3 August 2019; aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis. Mother of Geoff, John and Denise. Nana of Megan, Reuben, Kelly, Tim and Emily; and great nana to Chloe and Olivia. Beloved sister to Maria and her family. A service to celebrate Clarissa's life will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Friday 9 August 2019, at 1.00pm. All communications to: "The Osborne Family", c/- P O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarissa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.