|
|
HANSEN Clarissa Daphne (nee Diggle) Passed away peace- fully on Saturday 3 August 2019; aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis. Mother of Geoff, John and Denise. Nana of Megan, Reuben, Kelly, Tim and Emily; and great nana to Chloe and Olivia. Beloved sister to Maria and her family. A service to celebrate Clarissa's life will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Friday 9 August 2019, at 1.00pm. All communications to: "The Osborne Family", c/- P O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 6, 2019