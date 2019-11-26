|
HORNCY, Clifford William Donald (Cliff) On Saturday 23rd November 2019, two days short of his 78th birthday. Best mate and husband of Naomi and the late Averil. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gavin and Hayley Horncy, Nicola and Rob Clark. Respected step-dad of Gavin and Maree Field, Sharee Carr, Michelle Godden and Aaron and Kelly Broadbent. Loved much poppa and grandy of all his grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Cliff will be held at Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Road at 11:00am, Thursday 28 November 2019 prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Cliff may be made to:Hospice Mid- Northland, PO Box 141 Kerikeri 0245
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 26, 2019