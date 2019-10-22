|
|
NIXON Cody Cody Nixon-Mead Passed away suddenly in Dargaville (formerly of Whangarei). Dearly loved eldest son of Vivienne and Carl. Cherished older brother of Brady and Arron. Very special grandson of Margaret and Alywin Adlam and Helen and Kelvin Mead. Treasured nephew of Debbie and Sid Rihari, Sharon and Darren Walker, Andrew and Sandra Nixon and Gary and Julie Mead. Loved by all his cousins. "Death leaves a heartache No one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal." Funeral details follow.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 22, 2019