Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cody NIXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cody Cody Nixon-Mead NIXON

Add a Memory
Cody Cody Nixon-Mead NIXON Notice
NIXON Cody Cody Nixon-Mead Passed away suddenly in Dargaville (formerly of Whangarei). Dearly loved eldest son of Vivienne and Carl. Cherished older brother of Brady and Arron. Very special grandson of Margaret and Alywin Adlam and Helen and Kelvin Mead. Treasured nephew of Debbie and Sid Rihari, Sharon and Darren Walker, Andrew and Sandra Nixon and Gary and Julie Mead. Loved by all his cousins. "Death leaves a heartache No one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal." Funeral details follow.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cody's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.