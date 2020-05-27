|
BROWN Colin Douglas SN 424639 Aircraftman First Class R.N.Z.A.F WW2 Vet NZ and Fiji On May 19th 2020 peacefully at Whangarei Hospital in his 99th year. Dearly loved husband of Maud. Much loved father and father in law of Barry and Lyn, Glennys and Irv, Murray, Leonie (Deceased), Warren and Monica. Adored and loved Poppa to his 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. In accordance with Colin's wishes a family service has been held. A special thank you to Maryanne and all her staff at Parahaki Court Rest Home, Jason and all his staff at ward 16 Whangarei Hospital for the love, care and dedication shown to Colin and his family. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the Salvation Army PO Box 431 Whangarei 0140 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Colin Brown Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 27, 2020