|
|
WHIMP, Colin Edward Passed away peacefully aged 88 on 23.11.20. Loved husband of Marie, adored father of Sue & Mark (Australia) and Leanne & Chris, much loved grandfather of Rhys & Jess, Courtenay & Sharn, Natalie, Kieran & Aimee, and great grandfather of Tristan, Emily, Lizzie, Zander & Orlando. A Celebration of Colins life will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whangarei, on Monday 30th November at 1:00pm. All communications to "The Family of Colin Whimp" C/- Newberrys Funeral Home PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 27, 2020