SMALL Colin Geoffrey On September 21 2019 suddenly at home Whangarei, in his 74th year. Dearly loved husband of Teresa. Much loved father and father in law of Michelle and Kurt Adams (Canada), Kevin and Janine. Grandad to Finn and Claire, Step Pop to Rayna, Amber, Cassidy (Dewar). A service for Colin will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm Friday September 27 2019 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the Salvation Army PO Box 431, Whangarei 0140 would be appreciated. Communications to the Small Family PO Box 10087 Te Mai, Whangarei 0143.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 24, 2019