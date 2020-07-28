Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin AKAST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin George AKAST

Add a Memory
Colin George AKAST Notice
AKAST, Colin George On 26th July 2020 passed away aged 90 Much loved husband of Peg. Loved father & father in law of Kevin & Kathryn, David & Stephanie. Adored Granddad & Granddad in law to Keryn & Adam, Clinton & Lorraine, Kylee & Rob, Julian & Laura. Adored Great Granddad of Paige & James, Natalia, Dylan, Declan, Harper & our two angels Harlon & Mason, and Baby Olivia. Loved Granddad Colin of Many. He will be forever in our hearts! Our grateful thanks to the staff at Puriri Court, for their loving care for 8 years. A Service to celebrate Colins life will be held at Newberrys, 11am, Wednesday 29th July 2020, Followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Akast Family" c/o Newberrys Funeral Home PO Box 5116 Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -