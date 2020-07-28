|
|
AKAST, Colin George On 26th July 2020 passed away aged 90 Much loved husband of Peg. Loved father & father in law of Kevin & Kathryn, David & Stephanie. Adored Granddad & Granddad in law to Keryn & Adam, Clinton & Lorraine, Kylee & Rob, Julian & Laura. Adored Great Granddad of Paige & James, Natalia, Dylan, Declan, Harper & our two angels Harlon & Mason, and Baby Olivia. Loved Granddad Colin of Many. He will be forever in our hearts! Our grateful thanks to the staff at Puriri Court, for their loving care for 8 years. A Service to celebrate Colins life will be held at Newberrys, 11am, Wednesday 29th July 2020, Followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Akast Family" c/o Newberrys Funeral Home PO Box 5116 Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 28, 2020