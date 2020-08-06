Home

LANGTON, Colleen Irvine (nee Pinkerton) 1939 ~ 2020 Loved wife of the late John David. Mother of Christopher, step mum to Shane and wife Emma, Kelly, and the late Vanessa. Grandma to Addison and Briarley. Passed peacefully on 4 August in her 81st year. Many thanks to management and staff of Potter Home, for the care and comfort afforded to Colleen. A service for Colleen will be held in the Chapel of Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 2.30pm, on Friday 7 August 2020.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 6, 2020
