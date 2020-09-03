Home

Consul-General Bruce Rata SHEPHERD

Consul-General Bruce Rata SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD Consul-General Bruce Rata Passed away suddenly last Saturday 29th August. The husband of Christine, father of Alexandre, son of Richard and June, brother of Mathew, Kevin (deceased) and Marina, and uncle to Natalia, Raegan, Sinnead, Kade and Riordan. Bruce had a long and distinguished diplomatic career and was stationed in New Caledonia when he died. He was of Ngati Kahu O Torongare descent. He had a number of ambassadorial positions including Ethiopia and Myanmar with other postings to the United Arab Emirates, Tonga and the United Nations in Geneva. Ko kake te whanau i runga te puke o te mamai Ma te wa ka heke mahana i raro Due to Covid 19 limitations a funeral notice will be published later.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 3, 2020
