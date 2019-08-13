|
GILES Coralie (nee Morgan) Passed away peace- fully at Hospice on the 11th of August at 09:50am with her two daughters Shelley and Leigh by her side. Beloved and devoted Nana of Tara, Allysha, Courtney and Rebekah and her 7 great grandchildren. "Fly high yellow bird and be reunited with Papa" A service will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home corner Moody ave and Kamo Road, On Thursday the 15th August 2019 at 11am. Followed by a private cremation
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019