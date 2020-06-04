|
DONKER Cornelis Pieter (Peter) On May 29th, 2020, Peter passed peacefully at home with his loving family beside him. Aged 74 . He was the dearly loved husband of Anne, and special Dad of Michelle Schraag, Jonathan, Simon and Matthew Donker. Loved Father-In-Law of Ard, Melannie, and Ayla. Amazing Opa to his 12 Grandchildren, and 6 Great Grandchildren. Loved brother of Wietse Donker, and Duwie Maddox, and the late Hank. Respected Brother- In-Law of Jean Donker, Colleen Donker, and Norman Fielding. A family service has been held, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Our special thanks to Newberry's Funeral Home, Dr. Lincoln Baltus, Raumanga Medical Centre, and Robert from Hospice. Our wonderful memories of you will always remain in our hearts. All communications to "The Donker Family" c/o Newberrys Funeral Home PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 4, 2020