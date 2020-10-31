Home

BROWN, Craig Craigs family would like to say thank you to all those who came to Craigs service to share in the celebration of his life. To all those sent cards and lovely words, beautiful flowers, baking and meals, thank you so much. Thank you to everyone who has supported and visited us. It has helped so much at this very sad time, and has been a great comfort to us all. As some addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal thank you. Helen, Aaron and Natasha, Erika, and Eden and families.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 31, 2020
