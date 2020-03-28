|
BEAVIS Cynthia Marina (Cindy) Very peacefully on 21st March 2020, aged 85, at Te Hopai Hospital, Wellington, with Tis. Excellent staff care and comfort. Dearest mother of Sally Newman, Felicity Wong and mother-in-law of Paul Ridley-Smith; adored nana of Emma and Charlie Baines and Grace Ridley-Smith; and sweet old nana of Lily and Francis Baines. Much loved aunt of Doug and Bob Northey and Ruth Vincent and families. 'A leading radio broadcaster, heritage curator, and community activist who brought joy to so many lives'. Private cremation with Rev. Cath Growcott.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 28, 2020