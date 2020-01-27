Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Maunu Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Francis Harold WRIGHT

Add a Memory
Dale Francis Harold WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT Dale Francis Harold Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 25 January 2020 surrounded by his family; aged 77 years. Dearly loved partner of Ollie. Devoted and adored father of Guy, Dean, Shevahn and Leanne. Much loved poppa of 11 grandchildren. Service will be held to celebrate Dale's life at Maunu Crematorium on Wednesday 29 January at 2.30pm. Thank you to all the staff at Motutapu Auckland Hospital, Domain Lodge and North Haven Hospice for their care and support. "Always in our hearts Never Forgotten." "Cruz on Truck'n."
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -