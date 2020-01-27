|
WRIGHT Dale Francis Harold Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 25 January 2020 surrounded by his family; aged 77 years. Dearly loved partner of Ollie. Devoted and adored father of Guy, Dean, Shevahn and Leanne. Much loved poppa of 11 grandchildren. Service will be held to celebrate Dale's life at Maunu Crematorium on Wednesday 29 January at 2.30pm. Thank you to all the staff at Motutapu Auckland Hospital, Domain Lodge and North Haven Hospice for their care and support. "Always in our hearts Never Forgotten." "Cruz on Truck'n."
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 27, 2020