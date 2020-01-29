Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Springfield Domain
Dale Mary BRACEY


1954 - 2020
Dale Mary BRACEY Notice
BRACEY Dale Mary 26.01.2020 Passed away peacefully after a long, courageous journey, aged 65 years. Dearly loved wife of Clive. Mother and mother in law to Craig and Rena Belcher, Grant and Natalie Belcher. Beloved nana to Chloe and Cameron, Lily and Charlotte. Cherished daughter of Joey Carter and the late Des Carter. As per Dales wishes, a private cremation has been held and a celebration of Dales life is planned at the Springfield Domain on 20th Feb (Thursday) at 2pm. All friends and family welcome. "Family ~ Where life begins and love never ends."
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 29, 2020
