Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
09-408 0970
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Daphne June (June HEWITT Notice
HEWITT Daphne June (June) Passed away Friday 10th January 2020. Loved wife and sparring partner of the late Brian. Adored mother of Robert and Marcella, Tony and Diane, Kerry, Tracy, Tania and Peter. Extremely proud grandma of 17 and great grandma of 16, with one on the way. A service for June will be held at the Geards Funeral Home Chapel, 13 Pukepoto Road Kaitaia, on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 1pm followed by a private family burial. All communications to Geards Funeral Home (09) 408-0970
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 13, 2020
