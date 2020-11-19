|
|
HANSEN, Daryl Passed away peacefully at home 18 November 2020 after a short illness. Much loved husband of Angela and father of Tyana, Tasha and AK. Beloved brother of Glenys, Delwyn and Lynette. Awesome granddad, uncle and great uncle to many. A service for Daryl will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley Whangarei at 11:00 am on Saturday 21st of November 2020, followed by a private cremation. Thanks to the doctors and nurses for all the care and support, with special thanks to Chyvon and Mae. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society, PO Box 8100 Kensington Whangarei 0145 would be appreciated. In our hearts he will always stay, loved and remembered in everyway. All communications The Hansen Family c/- PO Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 19, 2020