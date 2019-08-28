|
|
OSBORNE David Alfred Passed away 24th August 2019 at Bay of Islands Hospital, Kawakawa. Loved husband of Margaret and and father, father-in-law and (Poppa David) of Andrew and Theresa (Everly) Whangarei, Carina and Esti (Ashley, Adam and Sophie) Dunedin, Alex and Hayley (Cody, Taylah and Ellie) Waipapa. As requested a private service to celebrate David's life has taken place. Communications to PO Box 77, Kaikohe 440. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 28, 2019