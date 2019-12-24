|
|
REID David Andrew Passed away peacefully on Sunday 22 December 2019 at Whangarei Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Jill. Loved father and father-in- law of Diane and Armand, Alistair and Anna. Loved Grandpa of Joshua, Daniel, Ashley; Corbin, and Justin. "So dearly loved So sadly missed." As this is a busy time the service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Monday 6 January 2020 followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery. All communications to the Reid Family, c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 24, 2019