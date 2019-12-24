Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
David Andrew REID Notice
REID David Andrew Passed away peacefully on Sunday 22 December 2019 at Whangarei Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Jill. Loved father and father-in- law of Diane and Armand, Alistair and Anna. Loved Grandpa of Joshua, Daniel, Ashley; Corbin, and Justin. "So dearly loved So sadly missed." As this is a busy time the service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Monday 6 January 2020 followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery. All communications to the Reid Family, c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 24, 2019
