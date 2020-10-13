|
|
CLEMENTS, David James Passed away unexpectedly at his home on 7th October 2020. Beloved youngest son of Carol and the late Jim. Brother and brother-in-law of Rob, Heather and Terry Brenstrum, Wendy and Peter Warmington, Jeanette and Charlie Wynyard. Much loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A service for David will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Friday 16 October 2020. All communications to the "Clements Family" C/- PO Box 4108 Kamo, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 13, 2020