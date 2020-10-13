Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David CLEMENTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David James CLEMENTS

Add a Memory
David James CLEMENTS Notice
CLEMENTS, David James Passed away unexpectedly at his home on 7th October 2020. Beloved youngest son of Carol and the late Jim. Brother and brother-in-law of Rob, Heather and Terry Brenstrum, Wendy and Peter Warmington, Jeanette and Charlie Wynyard. Much loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A service for David will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Friday 16 October 2020. All communications to the "Clements Family" C/- PO Box 4108 Kamo, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -