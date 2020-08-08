Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
DAVID JOHN LETCHER

DAVID JOHN LETCHER Notice
LETCHER David John On Sunday 26 July 2020 in his 84th year. Deeply loved and respected husband and friend of Beverley, much loved father of Joy, Graham and Vivienne, father- in-law of Adrian and loved Grandad of Caleb, Erina and Zane. At peace. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Puriri Court Resthome for their loving care of David. A celebration of David's life has taken place. All messages to C/- Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 8, 2020
