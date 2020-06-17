Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Purewa
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David KERR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David KERR

Add a Memory
David KERR Notice
KERR, David Edward. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 15th June 2020, aged 74 years. Loving husband of Jenny. Dear dad and father-in-law of Aaron and Vannessa, Michelle and David Johnson. Cherished poppa of Ryan, Alex and Phoebe. "A gentleman to the end." A service to celebrate David's life will be held in All Saints Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Friday 19th June at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St John Ambulance can be made online at bit.ly/dekerr1506 Cared for by: Resthaven Funeral Services FDANZ-Howick Ph 09 533 7493
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -