KERR, David Edward. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 15th June 2020, aged 74 years. Loving husband of Jenny. Dear dad and father-in-law of Aaron and Vannessa, Michelle and David Johnson. Cherished poppa of Ryan, Alex and Phoebe. "A gentleman to the end." A service to celebrate David's life will be held in All Saints Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Friday 19th June at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St John Ambulance can be made online at bit.ly/dekerr1506 Cared for by: Resthaven Funeral Services FDANZ-Howick Ph 09 533 7493
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 17, 2020