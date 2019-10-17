|
SMITH David Norman Anthony 25.10.1936~16.10.2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday 16 October 2019. A loving, humble, artistic man with an adventurous spirit. Dearly loved husband of Fran of 55 years. Beloved father of Matthew, Gerard, Joachim (Yo) and Avalon. Father-in-law of Nicky, Patricia, Myles and Corinne. Grandfather of Elias, Sam, Sasha, Alexandre, Annaelle, Olivier, Georgie, Eddy and Jette, Yulande and Zea- belle and great grandfather of Slade, Micah and Leonardo. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Ginny, Luis and Jeanne and loved by his nieces and nephews Marcelo, Ana, Jo, Nick and Jane. Special thanks to the Kaikohe Care Centre and Bay of Islands Hospital staff who cared for David over the past months. Thanks also to the wonderful team at the Alzheimers Society. Your support has been incredible and is greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimers Society (09) 438 7771 would be appreciated. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at Scotts Chapel, 144a Kerikeri Road (behind Cornerstone) on Saturday 19 October 2019 at 1.00pm and will be followed by a private cremation. Messages to: "The Smith Family" may be left c/- Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 17, 2019