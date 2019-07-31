Home

David Peter SHEVILLE Notice
SHEVILLE David Peter (72) "Hear me my Chiefs! I am tired. My heart is sick and sad. From where the sun now stands, I will fight no more forever." Better known as Scotty, Scotland, Scotsman, Dad, Poppa and friend to many. Taking flight on Monday, 29th April 2019 at 5.10am surrounded by his children and grandchildren. "A bit sooner than we were ready for, but we won't hold that against you Dad, you got the last say - for now. You'll be sorely missed, we're broken without you, but know that you are with us forever - mind, heart and soul. Now for the boring bit, sorry Dad!" Son of Alfred Peter Sheville and Jean Gray Sheville (nee Campbell), he is survived by his daughters Jean, Roberta and Trewyn, his sons Andrew and Owen, Grandchildren Karleena, Kyson, Kyarei, Leysharn, Maliyah, Reef, Ye'Lia, Braxtyn and Atayden and crack up Father in Law to Travis, Eva and Charlie. We must also acknowledge his children in Scotland, sons David and Lee and daughters Donna and Karen. Dad will be with the family at home until Thursday, 1 August 2019 where we will have a celebration of Dad's life to be held at Newberrys Funeral Home from 2pm. For details call 021 153 0704. "We'll mourn ya till we join ya".
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 31, 2019
